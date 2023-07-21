Seymour police seek information on stolen truck

Seymour police are looking for your help finding a stolen vehicle.

According to the police department, a pickup truck was stolen at about 3 a.m. in the morning on Wednesday from the 800 block of Raymond Drive. The truck is a red 2010 Ford F-150, with license plate number TK315NRG. Police say that it is missing the rear passenger side fender flare.

Police have released a video and photo of the truck.

If you have any information about the missing vehicle you can Seymour Police Department Dispatchers at at 812-522-1234 and refer to case #23-S07628.