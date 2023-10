The Seymour Police Department is requesting your help finding a missing 10-year-old girl.

Peyton Miller, was last seen walking northbound from the Seymour Middle School at approximately 3:45 p.m. Monday. She was wearing a blue coat, pink pants, grey and yellow shoes, with a purple backpack.

Anyone with any information regarding Peyton’s whereabouts should contact Seymour Dispatch at 812-522-1234.