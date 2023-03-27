Seymour police searching for driver after pedestrian killed

Seymour police are looking for your help finding a hit-and-run driver after a man was killed and and his daughter was injured while crossing the street Friday night.

According to the Seymour Police Department, the incident happened at about 10:46 p.m. in the 600 block of South Vine Street when a man’s body was reported in the street. Police found no signs of life but began life-saving measures until paramedics and firefighters arrived. A 911 call from the man’s daughter reported that she and her father were crossing the street when they were both hit by a vehicle which didn’t stop.

The man was pronounced dead after being taken to Schneck Medical Center and the daughter was treated for injuries to her face, hand and leg. The names of the victims have not been released while the accident remains under investigation.

Police believe a dark-colored passenger car was involved in the crash.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Seymour Police Department at 812-522-1234 .