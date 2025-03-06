Seymour police recognized for support of Guard, Reserves

The Seymour Police Department is being recognized by the Secretary of Defense for its support of service members.

According to the department, Secretary Pete Hegseth has recognized Seymour Police Department as a patriotic employer. That’s for contributing to the national security and protecting the liberty and freedom by supporting the men and women who serve tirelessly in the National Guard and Reserve forces.

Police Chief Greg O’Brien accepted the award on behalf of the men and women of the department. Seymour Police Department was nominated by Capt. Jeremy Helmsing.