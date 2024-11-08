Seymour police make arrest in fatal hit-and-run

Seymour police have made an arrest after an elderly pedestrian was struck by a hit-and-run driver and later died.

The incident started on Saturday when a pedestrian was struck in the 200 block of South Chestnut at about 7:10 a.m. in the morning. The pedestrian was identified as 87-year-old Ronald Jarvis of Seymour. He was unresponsive at the scene and was flown to IU Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis for treatment.

Witnesses said that the driver of the vehicle did not stop, instead driving away down Tipton Street. Later that evening, police found the suspect vehicle at a home on South Chestnut Street and after receiving a search warrant, took the vehicle into evidence. The suspected driver was also taken into custody, but did not answer any questions.

Police continued to investigate the incident and follow up on leads.

On Tuesday, Jarvis died of his injuries and a search warrant was issued to search the vehicle, which was conducted on Wednesday. Several pieces of evidence were collected and earlier today, police served a search warrant at a Chestnut Street home and arrested 54-year-old Omar S. Donald of Seymour on charges of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death or catastrophic injury and driving while suspended.

During the search officers also found drugs and paraphernalia, including up to 10 grams of methamphetamine along with marijuana. Donald is also being charged with dealing in methamphetamine within 500 feet of a school, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police say the cases are still under investigation.