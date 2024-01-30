Seymour police make arrest in burglary from May

Seymour police have made an arrest in a burglary investigation that began in May.

According to the police department, officers began investigating a burglary of a garage in the 100 block of South O’Brien Street on May 9th. A suspect took cordless and hand tools, a gas trimmer and screws. Evidence at the scene was sent to the Indiana State Police lab for investigation.

Police say that they received an investigative lead in the case on January 19th. On Saturday, officers were called to a home about a call of disorderly conduct and one of those invovled was the suspect identified in the burglary. 27-year-old Zachary A. More of Seymour was arrested on preliminary charges of burglary and theft with a prior conviction.

A search of More’s jacket revealed two spools of wire, job-site markers and a plant-like material. More allegedly told police that he had taken the wire and markers from Home Depot earlier that day. He is now facing more charges of theft and possession of spice.