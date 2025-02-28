Seymour police make 2nd arrest in motel robbery investigation

Seymour authorities have made another arrest in an ongoing investigation into a November armed robbery at a motel there.

According to the Seymour Police Department, the investigation began late last year, when officers were called to a motel on Tanger Boulevard at about 11:04 p.m. in the evening on November 7th. Witnesses said that two men arrived to purchase watches but after trying them on, they ran away with the merchandise. A victim began chasing after the men, but one of the suspects fell and as the victim caught up, the man displayed a firearm. The victim then backed away while the suspect fled.

After a two month investigation, police arrested 18-year-old Donta Jackson Jr. of Indianapolis on a felony robbery charge in January.

After Jackson’s arrest, police continued to investigate and the Indiana State Police Swat Team executed a search warrant at a home on Eagle Cove West drive in Indianapolis today, where they recovered evidence related to the initial incident.

19-year-old Jayron L. Cummings of Indianapolis has been arrested on preliminary felony charges of robbery while armed with a deadly weapon, intimidation, pointing a firearm, and theft. Cummings was taken to the Jackson County Jail.

The Seymour Police Department has also been assisted by the Indiana State Police, the Indiana State Police, and the Jackson County Sheriff Department.