Seymour police looking for porch theft suspect

Seymour police are asking for the public’s help to find a suspect who stole an antique riding toy from a front porch.

Police say the incident happened in the 400 block of South Chestnut Street at a little after 1 in the morning Tuesday. The department shared a door camera video of the incident which shows a man wearing shorts, a Tshirt and a bandana over his face sneak onto the front porch, grab the red toy car and then run away with it.

You can find the video here https://fb.watch/lKhxKr1fzr/. If you have any information you are asked to call the police dispatch center at 812-522-1234. You can reference case# 23-S07290.