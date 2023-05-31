Seymour police arrest three over holiday weekend

Seymour officers arrested three people over the holiday weekend including two on drug-related charges.

According to the Seymour Police Department, officers working to interdict drugs entering the community stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation Friday near Sprenger Road. The driver, 42-year-old Penny S. Rivera was found to be a habitual traffic violator and was taken into custody. A passenger in the vehicle, 49-year-old Felicea A. Booker of Seymour admitted to police that she was carrying methamphetamine and marijuana and was arrested on drug possession charges.

On Monday, a Seymour interdiction patrol stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation near Kessler Park. While talking with the driver, officers say that they noticed the smell of marijuana inside the vehicle. During a search, officers discovered drug paraphernalia. The driver, 47-year-old Brandy M. Mix of Scottsburg allegedly told police that she was carrying methamphetamine. She was arrested on charges for possessing the drugs and paraphernalia.