The 51st annual Oktoberfest is underway in downtown Seymour.

The festival is happening from 11 to 11 through Saturday. Tonight’s entertainment includes Kanin Wren’s Taylor Swift Experience and the Hot Air Balloon Glow. A shuttle will be running from 4 to 11:15 p.m. every day with parking at Seymour High School.

The parade will begin at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.