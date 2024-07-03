Seymour officers recognized for life-saving efforts.

Two Seymour police officers who entered a burning home to try to save a victim’s life, were recognized Tuesday by the Indiana State Fire Marshal.

Fire Marshal Stephen Jones presented officers Sam Hughes and Joe Fagan with the Medal of Valor at a ceremony at the police department. Jones, reading from Hughes certificate

The two officers were on a routine patrol over Memorial Day weekend when they noticed a fully involved home fire at Hancock and Euclid Streets. They found a woman outside the home suffering from smoke inhalation. She said another victim was still inside and the officers tried to rescue that person, but the fire was too intense and they had to retreat. The body of the male victim was recovered from the home after the fire was extinguished.

Both officers had to be treated for smoke inhalation at Schneck Medical Center after their efforts, along with the woman.

Photo: Seymour officers Joe Fagan and Sam Hughes receive Medals of Valor from State Fire Marshal Stephen Jones. WRB photo.,