Seymour offering free tire disposal on Saturday

Seymour residents who have extra tires sitting around will be able to get rid of them this weekend.

The Seymour Department of Public Works will be holding a free tire collection event for residents from 8 to noon on Saturday.

Automobile and light truck tires can be disposed of, whether they are on or off the rims. There is no limit to the number of tires and the disposal is free. It is only open to residents and not businesses.

You can drop off the tires at the Department of Public Works facility on F Avenue on Freeman Field.

The event is sponsored by the Jackson County Recycling District and the City of Seymour.

Photo courtesy of Seymour Department of Public Works