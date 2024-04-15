Seymour offering extra household trash pickups to make city shine

Make Seymour Shine is underway this week with the city collecting large piles of household trash throughout the week.

You need to have the extra items curbside by 7 a.m. on your regular trash day. Organizers say that you should keep your piles clear of fire hydrants, utility lines, and water meters. And you should not lean materials against buildings, fences, mailboxes, poles, or trees

The city will not take asbestos items, nor Household Hazardous Waste such as antifreeze, cleaners, herbicides, motor oil, liquid or oil-based paint or pesticides.

Large appliances will be taken away during the event, including those with freon.

Electronics must be taken to the Department of Public Works at the airport. Devices with screens such as laptops, computer monitors or televisions will cost $20 each to drop off.

You can get more information on the Seymour Department of Public Works Facebook page here: https://www.facebook.com/SeymourINDPW

Photo courtesy of Seymour Department of Public Works