Seymour has set up several locations where you can drop off your live Christmas tree so it can be recycled.

You need to remove all decorations from the trees, including stands, lights and ornaments. The trees almost must not be in a bag.

You can drop off you tree in the marked off area at Brown, Emerson, Jackson or Redding elementary schools or at Seymour Middle or Seymour High schools.

The drop off locations will be available until January 8th.