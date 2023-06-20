Seymour museum opens Saturday for downtown event

The Seymour Museum Center will be open on Saturday to show off its historic preservation efforts during the Cars and Guitars event in downtown Seymour.

The museum will have exhibits featuring memorabilia from local car clubs. But it will also be featuring a display on Endangered Heritage in Indiana from the Indiana Historical Society.

Endangered Heritage shows some common dangers to objects and documents in history collections. It also explains the importance to Hoosier museums of humidity and temperature controls, adequate storage, and funds to care for the collections preserving local history. There will also be information on how you can help the museum.

The Endangered Heritage exhibit is made possible by a grant from the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services.

The museum center is on North Chestnut Street and will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday. Admission is free.