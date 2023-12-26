Seymour motorcyclist dies in Christmas Eve crash

Seymour Police Department Press Release

On Sunday, December 24, 2023, a crash on the west side of Seymour resulted in the death of a motorcyclist.

At approximately 3:30pm on Sunday, December 24, emergency services responded to the intersection of Tipton St and Community Dr for a crash in which a motorcycle collided with another vehicle. When first responders arrived on scene, they found the driver of the motorcycle, Thomas Jones of Seymour, IN, unresponsive.

Jones was transported to Schneck Medical Center via EMS where he was later pronounced deceased.

Crash reconstructionists responded to the scene and the intersection remained closed for approximately two hours. The initial investigation indicated that Jones’ motorcycle was traveling westbound on Tipton St when a 2008 Chrysler Town & County, driven by Debra Spurgeon of Seymour, IN, was turning south from Tipton St toward the JayC parking lot, entering the intersection at the same time and colliding.

Spurgeon submitted to a blood test. Toxicology results are pending at this time, but alcohol or drugs are not suspected to be a factor.

Jones’ family has been notified.

The Seymour Police Department was assisted by Jackson County EMS and the Seymour Fire Department.