Seymour mayor looking for Youth Council members

The Seymour mayor’s office is looking for high school students to be members of the Mayor’s Youth Council.

The youth council operates as an advisory board to the mayor on issues affecting youth in the community. Council members take part in city meetings, tour city facilities, hear from guest speakers and participate in other leadership activities. Participants will need to agree to take part in youth council meetings up to twice a month through the school year.

Applications are open to students who will be 9th through 12th graders starting this fall at Seymour High School or at home schools. You can find a link for more information or an application here or email [email protected]