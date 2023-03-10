Seymour man facing child solicitation accusation

Seymour police have arrested a man on child solicitation charges after he allegedly asked a girl if she wanted to have sex with him.

Seymour police say that the incident began in late February, when the department received information about two girls getting into a vehicle with an older man. After investigating, police learned that the man made the overture toward one of the girls.

Yesterday, deputies stopped a vehicle driven by the suspect, 29-year-old Ismael Diego-Nicolas and he was arrested for driving a vehicle without ever receiving a license. Investigators interviewed Diego-Nicolas and he allegedly admitted to asking the girl to have sex with him.

He is facing a felony charge of child solicitation.