Seymour man facing child pornography charges

A Seymour man has been arrested, accused of possessing child pornography.

According to Indiana State Police, an investigation began in July when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children forwarded a cybertip on to troopers. Detectives determined that a person at a home on Peak Avenue in Seymour possessed child pornography.

A search of the home on Wednesday led to the discovery of several fake government identification cards. The suspect, identified as 21-year-old Samuel Diego-Nicolas was not at the home, but was soon located at a second Seymour home. Police discovered evidence of child pornography when he was detained.

He is facing charges for possessing the child pornography and for possessing the false government identification.