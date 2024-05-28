Seymour man dies in Memorial Day fire

A Seymour man is dead following a home fire Monday.

According to Seymour Police Department, officers on patrol noticed a residence fully in flames at about 9:20 a.m. Monday in the area of Hancock Street and Euclid Streets. A woman was outside on the front porch, shouting for help and suffering from smoke inhalation. The woman said someone else was still trapped inside.

After getting her to safety, police entered the home to try to rescue the man, but the fire was too intense and police had to retreat. Medics and firefighters arrived on the scene and the woman was taken to Schneck Medical Center for treatment.

Seymour firefighters put the fire out and found 53-year-old Jonathan W. White of Seymour had been fatally injured. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation by the Seymour Fire Department and the Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office. Seymour police and the Jackson County Coroner’s Office are also involved in the investigation.