Seymour man arrested in burglary investigation

Seymour police have made an arrest in a burglary earlier this week of a fertilizer plant.

According to the police department, officers were called to Anderson’s Fertilizer Plant on Agrico Lane in Seymour Monday about a burglary. Among the items stolen were wire, battery powered tools and brass fittings. Property was also damaged during the burglary, police say.

Investigators gathered numerous items of evidence. Later Monday, they received information about a possible suspect, 38-year-old Jacob R. Cockerham of Seymour. A search warrant was served at his East County Avenue home and police found items from the burglary out in plain view. The search also recovered more items. A search of his vehicle on Thursday recovered items related to the burglary.

Cockerham confessed to the burglary, and said he had gone to the business on two occasions, police say. He was arrested on preliminary charges of burglary and theft.