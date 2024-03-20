Seymour Man Arrested for Operating Illegal Dentist Office Without a License

On Thursday, patrol officers with the Seymour Police Department received a complaint about an individual operating a dentist office without a license. Investigators conducted a follow up investigation and interviews. On Wednesday, patrol officers and investigators with the police department along with an investigator with the Jackson County Sheriff Department executed a Jackson Superior Court 1 Search Warrant at a residence on Gaiser Drive in Seymour. During the execution of the search warrant, investigators located evidence showing that dental work was being performed at the location. Some of the evidence included dental instruments, medications, ledgers, misc. items, and an undisclosed amount of Money.

As a result of the investigation, investigators arrested Freddie Phillipe Pascual (AKA) Freddie Chapin for practicing dentistry without an Indiana state license a level 6 felony, and criminal recklessness a class A misdemeanor. Phillipe Pascual declined to be interviewed. Phillipe Pascual was taken to the Jackson County Jail and turned over to the jail division for processing. Additional charges are still possible.

The Seymour Police Department was assisted by the Jackson County Sheriff Department, Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, and the Office of the Indiana Attorney General.