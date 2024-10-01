Seymour man arrested again on fake dentistry charges

A Seymour man has been arrested again, accused of practicing dentistry without a license.

According to Seymour Police Department, a medical call for help led to an investigation into the illegal dental activity Saturday. Officers say that they were approved for a search warrant and searched a home in the Village Green Mobile Home Park. That’s where they discovered dental instruments, medications and what they are calling rogue dental instruments.

They took 31-year-old Fredy P. Felipe-Pascual of Seymour into custody on preliminary charges of practicing dentistry without a license and criminal recklessness.

Police say that they previously arrested Felipe-Pascual on March 21st for the same charges. That case is still making its way through Jackson Circuit Court.