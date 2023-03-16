Seymour Man Arrested After Fleeing Police and Crashing Into Parked Vehicles.

A Seymour man was arrested last Friday on several charges after the suspect fled police only to crash into several parked cars.

On March 10th about 6 p.m., a K-9 officer with the Seymour Police Department (SPD) tried to stop a 2006 Ford Mustang for driving on the wrong side of the road in the 700 block of West 5th St., per SPD’s Lt. C.J. Foster.

The driver, Michael D. Taylor, 39, refused to stop and accelerated away before striking a stop sign, a fire hydrant, and three parked vehicles, according to police. Taylor then fled on foot but was arrested a short time after, according to law enforcement.

Taylor was arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, operating a vehicle with a BAC of .08% or greater, leaving the scene of a property damage crash, resisting law enforcement, and resisting law enforcement in a vehicle. The amount of damage to city property and parked cars are not currently known.