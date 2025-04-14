Seymour man accused of drug dealing after weekend arrest

A Seymour man is facing drug-dealing charges after an investigation at a trailer park over the weekend.

According to Seymour Police Department, officers were investigating possible drug activity at a home in the Village Green Trailer Park. Officers say that they talked to the residents and smelled marijuana inside. After serving a search warrant, officers discovered more than an ounce of methamphetamine, cocaine, several firearms, marijuana, scales, baggies, and more than $40,000 in cash.

29 year old Devin Moore was arrested and is facing preliminary charges of dealing in methamphetamine and marijuana as well as for possessing the drugs and paraphernalia and for maintaining a common nuisance.

Photo: Evidence photo courtesy of Seymour Police Department.