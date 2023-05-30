Seymour man accused of child solicitation

Mark Snyder. Photo courtesy of Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.

A Seymour man has been arrested after an investigation by a civilian group into child solicitation.

According to the Seymour Police Department, officers were contacted earlier in May about a man who solicited a sexual act online from who he believed to be a minor. The sting was organized by a private organization through social media and the information was turned over to police investigators.

After obtaining a search warrant for web-based applications and a second for a home in the 700 block of North Elk Street, officers discovered evidence of child solicitation.

Police arrested 55-year-old Mark L. Snyder on Thursday on a felony charge of child solicitation.