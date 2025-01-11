Seymour man accused of child molesting

Seymour police have made an arrest in a child molestation investigation.

According to the police department, officers were alerted that an 11 year old child was allegedly molested by an adult last month.

After interviews, assisted by the Indiana Department of Child Services and the child advocate center, Susie’s Place in Bloomington, officers developed a suspect, 21-year-old Enrique Gaspar Miguel of Seymour. He was arrested on Wednesday on a felony charge of child molesting.