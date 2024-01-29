Seymour man accused of child molesting

A Seymour man is being accused of sexually assaulting a child after an investigation by police.

According to the Seymour Police Department, officers received word last week that a 9-year-old girl had been sexually assaulted by a man that lived at her same address.

Investigators interviewed the girl at Susie’s Place Child Advocacy Center in Bloomington. On Wednesday, after interviewing the suspect, 31-year-old Pablo Fernandez-Ortega, he was arrested on a felony charge of child molesting and taken to the Jackson County Jail.