Seymour police have arrested a man accused of impregnating a teen girl.

According to the Seymour Police Department, officers were alerted Wednesday that a 15-year-old girl was pregnant and that a 21-year-old was suspected of being the father.

Their investigation led them to 21-year-old Juan Sebastian Pascual of Seymour. He was arrested on a preliminary charge of sexual misconduct with a minor and was taken to the Jackson County Jail.