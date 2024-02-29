Seymour making plans for more tree plantings

The city of Seymour is planning to plant even more trees this year.

The city says that the Seymour Tree Board is planning for its 2024 plantings. The city’s Tree City USA program is receiving just over $43,000 in funding from the Seymour Redevelopment Commission and the Jackson County Solid Waste Management District to plant and maintain trees in the city.

According to the city, the program has grown from planting 15 trees in the city in 2020, to planting 160 trees last year. That included 73 at the Freeman Field Recreational Complex, 40 trees along the southern Burkart Boulevard Bypass, 25 trees at city property near County Road 340N and 15 trees at Kasting Park. They also planted seven memorial trees last year.

City officials say that they are planting all native trees with no invasive plants.

The Tree City USA program is sponsored by the Arbor Day Foundation, in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service and the National Association of State Foresters. The award recognizes communities for effective urban forest management.

To get involved with the city’s tree planting program, you can contact Seymour Parks and Recreation at 812-523-5888.