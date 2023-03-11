Seymour hospital easing mask requirements

Schneck Medical Center in Seymour will be pulling back their masking requirements starting next week.

According to the hospital, masks will be optional for patients and visitors in all of its facilities starting Monday. That is due to a decrease in respiratory illness rates.

Patients will still be asked to wear a mask if they have a fever, chills, cough or sore throat, or if they have had close contact with someone who has had COVID-19, influenza or RSV in the past two days.

If you meet any of those criteria, you should stay home but if you have to come to the hospital you should wear a mask.

You can also ask hospital staff to wear a mask in your presence, if it makes you more comfortable.

Schneck says its goal is to keep respiratory illness rates low and to prevent transmission.