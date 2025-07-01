Seymour golf scramble raises money for nursing scholarships
The recent Dr. “Bud” Golf Scramble in Seymour hosted 54 teams to raise money for nursing scholarships.
Held June 25th at Shadowood Golf Course, the team of Luke Warren, Daulton Anderson, Colin Woods, and Meghan Warren combined to score a 55 placing first in the 44th annual event.
The scholarship program was established in honor of Dr. H.P. “Bud” Graessle. Graessle was a practicing physician and surgeon for 53 years until his retirement in 1971. All proceeds from the golf scramble provide scholarships for nursing students in Jackson, Jennings, Scott, and Washington counties.
Awards also went out to the top finisher in men’s and women’s categories including the longest drive, closest to pin and longest putt.
Those winners:
- Longest Drive Women: Cara Stuckey
- Longest Drive Men: James Fee Sr.
- Closest to Pin Women: Cara Stuckey
- Closest to Pin Men: Johnnie Spivey
- Longest Putt Women: Carol Brock
- Longest Putt Men: Brian Mitchell