Seymour golf scramble raises money for nursing scholarships

The recent Dr. “Bud” Golf Scramble in Seymour hosted 54 teams to raise money for nursing scholarships.

Held June 25th at Shadowood Golf Course, the team of Luke Warren, Daulton Anderson, Colin Woods, and Meghan Warren combined to score a 55 placing first in the 44th annual event.

The scholarship program was established in honor of Dr. H.P. “Bud” Graessle. Graessle was a practicing physician and surgeon for 53 years until his retirement in 1971. All proceeds from the golf scramble provide scholarships for nursing students in Jackson, Jennings, Scott, and Washington counties.

Awards also went out to the top finisher in men’s and women’s categories including the longest drive, closest to pin and longest putt.

Those winners: