Seymour firefighters gathering food donations today

Seymour firefighters will be taking part in an initiative to get food donations for local agencies with a food drive on Saturday at the Seymour Jay C stores..

he drive is meant to help local food banks during Hunger Action Month and the Firefighters Fighting Hunger initiative is endorsed by the Indiana State Fire Marshal.

According to the Seymour Fire Department, the firefighters are partnering with Anchor House and Jamestown Apartments. They will have information on needed items that you can purchase at the store and donate.

The event is going on from 10 to 2 Saturday at the stores on East and West Tipton Street.