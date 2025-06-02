Seymour Fire Dept. Responds to Structure Fire

Early Friday May 30th, the Seymour Fire Department responded to a structure fire at a single-family dwelling located on the west side of the city.

Fire crews arrived on scene in 4 minutes from the time the call was dispatched. Despite difficulty entering the home due to multiple obstructions inside the residence, firefighters performed an aggressive interior attack and extinguished the fire within 5 minutes.

There was one person in the residence at the time of the fire who was able to self evacuate and call 911. There were no working smoke alarms in the home at the time of the fire. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

The Seymour Fire Department would like to remind everyone to make sure your home has working smoke detectors at all times.

(Photos Courtesy of Seymour Fire Department Facebook Page)