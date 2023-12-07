Seymour exit closing for pavement repairs today

An Interstate 65 on ramp in Seymour will be closing for several hours today while crews work in the area.

According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, maintenance crews will be closing the northbound on ramp to Interstate 65 from westbound U.S. 50 starting at about 4 p.m. this afternoon while crews patch the pavement. The ramp is expected to reopen later Thursday evening. The work schedule is dependent on the weather.

INDOT asks that you slow down, drive without distractions and be alert to worker safety in all work zones.