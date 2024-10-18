Seymour closes restrooms after parks vandalism

The city of Seymour has closed two park restrooms after severe vandalism. According to information from the parks department, the vandalism happened in the restrooms at Westside and Kessler parks, leading to them being locked up.

Photos on social media show the restrooms trashed with graffiti, overflowing toilets stuffed with paper towels, toilet paper and debris and soaking wet material covering the floors.

The parks department urges you to call the Seymour Police Department if you see anyone damaging parks restrooms or other property. You can reach the police non emergency number at 812-522-1234.