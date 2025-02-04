Seymour bike company to be featured during Super Bowl

A Seymour company will have an ad on during the Super Bowl this weekend, thanks to a partnership with Google.

Guardian Bikes will be featured in an ad that promotes the use of Gemini, Google’s AI assistant for its Google Sheets spreadsheet software. The 30-second advertisement will focus on how Guardian makes biking safer and how Gemini helps the company manage production, assembly lines and website sales. The video itself shows scenes of bikes being constructed in the Seymour factory and explains how Guardian started from efforts to improve brakes for bicycles.

According to the company, the Google team stopped by the factory to check out how the company uses the AI assistant to collect and analyze data. They say that the data allows Guardian to assemble the safest bikes and is a vital tool in its mission to bring bike manufacturing back to the United States.