Seymour Attorney Arrested on Multiple Charges Related to Theft and Tax Evasion

A Seymour Attorney was Arrested Tuesday on Multiple Charges Related to Theft and Tax Evasion. The investigation began in 2024 when reports were made to Indiana State Police that Attorney Jason Smith of Seymour, Indiana had not filed personal or business tax returns for the last few years. After an investigation detectives determined that Smith had not paid any income tax personally or for his businesses Smith Law Services and Floyd Harris Holdings LLC. From 2019 to 2023, Smith had deposited$2.5 million into his Law services bank account. During this same time period, he deposited over $1.3 million into Floyd Harris Holdings account. The Investigation determined that Smith did not pay taxes on the income deposited into those accounts and the accounts were used for personal purchases. On Tuesday officers with the Greenwood Police Department located Smith and arrested him without incident. Smith was charged with multiple felonies including Tax Evasion, Theft, and Corrupt Business Influence. Smith was also charged with possession of a controlled substance that was discovered during a search warrant on his residence in October of 2024.

Jason Smith, Photo Courtesy of Indiana State Police