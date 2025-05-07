Seymour assisted living facility fire caused by faulty window unit

No one was injured after a fire broke out at an assisted living facility in Seymour on Monday, however the residents had to be evacuated.

According to the Seymour Fire Department, firefighters were called to the facility at about 12:37 in the morning Monday to find the building on fire. The building’s fire alarm and sprinkler system had activated.

Firefighters say that the fire was contained to one room of the facility and appeared to start with an electrical or mechanical failure in a wall mounted heating and air conditioning unit.

Many of the residents had already been evacuated by the facility staff, but one bed-ridden patient was unable to escape. Firefighters used a stretcher from Jackson County medics to evacuate the patient.

Seymour Community Schools were contacted and provided a bus to transport the residents to a hotel and firefighters helped the residents check into rooms there.

Firefighters say no one was injured and all the residents were accounted for. The heating and cooling unit was taken to the fire department for further investigation.

Photo courtesy of Seymour Fire Department