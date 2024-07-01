Seymour asking for help as it tallies trash Toters

Over the next month, the city of Seymour will be taking an inventory of trash and recycling Toters at area homes.

The city is asking residents to leave their Toters curbside from 7 to 5 on your normal trash pickup day, from July 1st through August 2nd. Notices will be left on your Toters as a reminder.

If you have any questions you can call the city’s department of public works at 812-524-4020.

Photo courtesy of Seymour Department of Public Works