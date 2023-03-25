Seymour arrest 9 on drug charges following theft investigation

A tip about a stolen laptop led to the arrest of nine people on drug-related charges in Seymour Thursday.

According to the Seymour Police Department, officers were alerted that a stolen laptop belonging to a Jennings County trustee was at a home in the 100 block of St. Louis Avenue. When they went to the home to investigate they discovered evidence of drug use there.

After getting a search warrant, officers found controlled substances, prescription medication, drug paraphernalia, street signs belonging to the city of Seymour and Jackson County Highway Department, as well as two beer kegs from a local brewery.

Officers also discovered that the living conditions were so bad at the home that they called in the Seymour building commissioner and the Seymour ordinance administrator to inspect the location. Those officials along with the Jackson County Health Department will work with the owner of the home to bring it up to code.

Among those arrested were 70-year-old Joseph Laupus of Seymour on charges of theft, possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia. 32-year-old Eduin Recarte of Seymour was arrested for theft, possession of paraphernalia, and an outstanding Jackson County warrant. 36-year-old Justin Hickman of Vallonia is facing charges of possession of a controlled substance, a syringe, and paraphernalia.

Those three were also being accused of maintaining a common nuisance.

The other six were arrested on charges including visiting a common nuisance. Among those was 52-year-old Karen Dubbin of Seymour who is also being charged with dealing in a controlled substance, as part of a Jackson County Sheriff’s Department case.

Other arrests:

David Burke, 51, of Seymour: Visiting a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia.

Darryl Booker, 55, of Seymour: Visiting a common nuisance.

Theresa Long, 55, of Seymour: Visiting a common nuisance.

Matthew Nance, 38, of Columbus: Visiting a common nuisance.

Corrie Burch, 34, of Columbus: Visiting a common nuisance.