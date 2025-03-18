Seymour area flooding crests; Flood warning remains

A flood warning continues for East Fork White River at Seymour and areas downstream, although the flooding in our area appears to have crested this afternoon.

According to the National Weather Service in Indianapolis, the flood warning has been extended through Wednesday evening with minor flooding ongoing and minor flooding expected.

The agency says that our area saw 1 and a half to two inches of rain over the weekend. As of this afternoon, the river was at 12.8 feet, about nine inches the 12 foot minor flood stage. It appears to have crested at 13 feet this afternoon and is heading back down. It should drop back below flood stage by Wednesday morning.

