Seymour apartment complex honored by state

A Seymour apartment complex is being recognized by state officials.

Seymour Lofts on Miller Street was chosen for the Excellence in Affordable Housing Awards in the Urban Housing Category recently at the Indiana Statewide Housing Conference.

According to Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority the award recognizes “properties that have demonstrated exceptional commitment to quality affordable housing.”

According to the state, Seymour Lofts, located in the city’s retail corridor, was developed to meet the city’s growing demand for affordable housing. All of the development’s units are set aside for families. It is located in a federally-designated Opportunity Zone and is deemed a catalyst for future development.

Photo courtesy of Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority