Seymour airport hosting rides Saturday to benefit museum

The Freeman Army Airfield Museum at the Seymour Municipal Airport will be offering airplane rides Saturday as part of its annual fundraiser.

You can make a $25 donation from 9 to 4 to see the city from the sky. The rides are dependent on the weather and you have to be older than 5 and less than 250 pounds.

There will also be airplanes and military vehicles on display, as well as a glider. You can tour the museum buildings for free and there will be food and drinks for sale.

All proceeds will benefit the museum which is at 1035 A Avenue in Seymour. The ride day will be at the white tent across the street.

Photo courtesy of Freeman Army Airfield Museum