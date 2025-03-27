Severe weather threat on the horizon for Sunday

Forecasters say that we are in for some wet weather over the next few days and possibly severe storms tonight and Sunday.

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis says that central Indiana will be mostly cloudy and rainy today, with storms moving in tonight. The biggest threat tonight could be small hail and strong winds. Winds will pick up on Friday with more rain and thunderstorms Friday and Saturday. There is a threat of severe thunderstorms on Sunday

The high temperatures should be in the 70s by this weekend.