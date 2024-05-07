Severe weather possible with strong winds, hail

We could be looking at some bad weather over the next few days, according to emergency officials.

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis says our area is now under an enhanced risk of severe weather today and Wednesday. Forecasters says that strong but not severe thunderstorms are possible this morning, with the threat increasing this afternoon and evening. A second, and possibly more damaging, system could come through on Wednesday afternoon and evening.

The main dangers from the storms are large hail, strong winds and possible tornadoes. The wind gusts could reach 70mph today and 80 mph Wednesday.

Emergency officials urge you to be aware of the weather, to have multiple ways to receive weather warnings, to have a safety plan in place and be ready to act when severe weather is imminent.