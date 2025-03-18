Severe weather possible Wednesday; Wind advisory goes into effect

Forecasters say that our area is under a marginal risk for severe weather Wednesday and it could get windy this afternoon and evening.

According to the National Weather Service in Indianapolis, we could see gusty winds this afternoon and evening as well as Wednesday with gusts of up to 40 mph today and 45 tomorrow. There is also a chance of thunderstorms late Wednesday with some possibly severe. Damaging winds could be the biggest threat from the storms.

A wind advisory goes into effect in our area from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Emergency officials say that you should make sure you have multiple ways to receive weather warnings and warn that tornado sirens are meant to be heard outdoors and may not be audible in a building. You should also make sure you know a safe space to go in your home or at work if severe weather hits.