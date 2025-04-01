Severe storms predicted Wednesday; Flood watch to be in effect

It looks like Wednesday could be another night for bad weather in our area.

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis forecasters say that we are going to have showers and thunderstorms Wednesday, turning to heavy rain and breezy by Wednesday night with severe weather possible. All of Indiana is under an enhanced risk of severe storms Wednesday night with wind gusts of more than 70 mph, flash flooding likely and tornadoes possible.

Very heavy rainfall is possible from late Wednesday through Saturday night due to multiple rounds of rain. Significant river flooding could develop late this week into the weekend, with runoff from the rain may lead to flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood prone locations.

The agency has issued a flood watch for central and southern Indiana starting Wednesday evening and lasting through Sunday morning. They suggest that those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.