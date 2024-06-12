Sentence appeal denied in Columbus murder-for-hire

The Indiana Court of Appeals has turned down a request from a man convicted in a 2020 murder for hire in Columbus appealing his 55-year prison sentence.

Attorney General Todd Rokita is touting the decision after his office opposed the request from Eliel Avelar. Avelar argued that his mental health issues and overall character called for a lower sentence.

In February of 2020, Avelar killed Leobardo Flores, shooting him to death outside the victim’s place of work on South Marr Road and then driving Flores’ car to a nearby grocery store on State Street, abandoning it in the parking lot. The investigation revealed that Avelar had been paid $3,200 to harm Flores, because he was dating another man’s ex-girlfriend.

Avelar pled guilty to the murder in exchange for the state dropping 10 other charges.

In his appeal, Avelar said he had a history of depression, anxiety, suicidal ideation, self-harm and substance abuse. He claimed the crime wouldn’t have happened had he been sober and clear-headed. The appeals court did not find that convincing, as well as citing his illegal immigration status as a mark against his character.