Seniors can get mulch, compost free today at recycling center
The Bartholomew County Solid Waste Management District will be offering free mulch and compost to seniors today and Wednesday.
Senior citizens can get one pick-up bed sized scoop of mulch or compost loaded for free from 8 am to noon both days
Loading takes place at the Yard Waste Site located behind the Columbus/Bartholomew Recycling Center at 720 S. Mapleton Street.
You do not need to stop at the office for a loading ticket.
For more information call 812-376-2614 or visit www.bcswmd.com.
Photo courtesy of Bartholomew Solid Waste Management District.